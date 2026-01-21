Alcaraz survives 208 km/h serves by Hanfmann to enter round 3 in Australian Open 2026 - WATCH

Australian Open 2026 top seed Carlos Alcaraz was made to sweat during his round 2 win against Yannick Hanfmann at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Wednesday (Jan 21). Alcaraz, being the top class player he is, survived the first round of onslaught with serves measuring 208 km/h, and then showed his game in the next two sets. He eventually won 7-6(4) 6-3 6-2 in straights sets but it took him 2 hours 44 minutes. Alcaraz is still looking for his maiden Australian Open title, having already won the rest three grand slams.

Alcaraz talks about R3 win vs Hanffmann

“It was tough… the ball was coming as a bomb you know - forehand, backhand, serves so I had to be ready for those,” Alcaraz said after the match. “Really, really happy that I get through a really difficult first set and then I started to feel a little bit better on the court with my shots. Tactically I played much, much better so [I’m] just happy to have played at a really good level at the end of the match and get through to another round.”

Hanfmann's first serve was 208 km/h, just 1 km/h slower than Alcaraz. The German's average serve speed was also 188 km/h, also just 1 km/h slower than the Spaniard. Alcaraz edged Hanfmann on break points won, 4/9 as compared to 1/7 for his opponent and service points won as well. Despite the rocket speed of serves, Alcaraz only lost 60 points but won 73 of them.

