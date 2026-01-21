/Australian Open 2026: Coco Gauff, leaving fashion to Naomi Osaka, enters R3 with 'perfect' win

American Coco Gauff is cruising along in Australian Open 2026 and leaving fashion choices to Naomi Osaka with her 'Jellyfish look' and customised jewelry to Aryna Sabalenka. Gauff, who started the campaign with a record win, is now in the R3 after beating Olga Danilovic. Gauff won the match 6-2, 6-2 in straight sets at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne on Wednesday (Jan 21) - equalling Pam Shriver's record of 76 wins in her first 100 grand slams matches. Gauff still has one more match to complete 100 appearances at grand slams and is most likely to go past Shriver.

Gauff looks for perfection in straight sets R2 win at Australian Open 2026

“I missed the backhand at 40-love to go five-zero but other than that it was perfect,” she said. “In my first match I won like seven drop shot points, which I don’t think I’ve ever done. Today I won all of them that I did. It’s a good shot until I miss it. My coach said don’t drop shot on pressure points. I think almost every time I drop shotted today was on a pressure, and it worked.”

Gauff is looking to be aggressive on the tennis court but says ultra-attacking is not her style. “I think continuing to be aggressive the way I thought I had to be – ultra-aggressive, hitting completely flat – I realised that’s probably not the game style for me,” she added.

