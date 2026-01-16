/RCB offers 'AI solution' for Chinnaswamy in bid to get permission for playing IPL 2026 matches

The IPL 2026 is expected to start soon after the T20 World Cup 2026 which ends on March 7. The 2025 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), however, are dealing with a a potential situation of not getting to play at home in Chinnaswamy stadium. All the permissions were revoked after RCB's IPL title celebrations turned deadly last year on June 4 and 11 people lost their lives in a stampede. The RCB, meanwhile, has come up with a solution - fitting the stadium with AI powered cameras to manage the crowd situation better. The IPL franchise has also offered to bear the whole cost of the upgrade.

RCB offers AI solution for Chinnaswamy stadium

In a proposal to Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), RCB has offered to install 300-350 AI powered cameras in the stadium to help the ground authorities and local law enforcement in crowd management. As per the RCB communication to KSCA, the camera will be able to help with potential bottlenecks, crowd movement, tracking unauthorised access as well as queueing and entry/exit points, all in real time. The entire cost of the project is expected to be around INR 4.5 crore and RCB is ready to bear it all.

What is the current situation at Chinnaswamy?