/Breaking, an Olympics event, Undisputed Championship India qualifier to be held in New Delhi on Jan 31

Undisputed, one of the world’s most respected breaking championship series, is set to make its mark in India with the Undisputed Breaking Championship – India Qualifier, to be held on Friday, January 31, 2026, in Delhi. This landmark event will bring together India’s strongest breakers alongside international talent as part of the global Undisputed championship circuit. The Delhi qualifier is a crucial stop on the road to the Undisputed World Final in Tokyo (March 21 2026). Winners in the Solo Women, Solo Men and Crew (5vs5) categories are qualified and invited to the Tokyo World Final.

Following successful qualifiers across major global cities, the India edition marks a significant moment for the country’s breaking community, placing Indian talent within the official global competitive framework of the sport.

International & Indian Athletes on One Stage

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Delhi championship will feature a curated lineup of leading breakers, including:

BBoy Flying Machine (IND) 6x Indian champion

BGirl India (HOL) 3x World Champion, 2024 Paris Olympics Athlete

BBoy Quake (TAI), 2024 Paris Olympics Athlete

BBoy Ryoga and BGirl Yuina (JAP)

BGirl Mia (FRA)

Ac cclongside additional national and international breakers to be announced

The event, in partnership with FUJIFILM instax™ will spotlight the depth, individuality, and evolution of breaking in India, while maintaining Undisputed’s global competitive standards.

A Celebration of Breaking & Hip Hop Culture

Beyond competition, the event is designed as a full-culture experience, bringing together breaking, music, community, and street culture in an open, inclusive environment.

Event Information

Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026

City: New Delhi

Venue: Worldmark 1, Aerocity

Admission: Free event, no admission fee

Registration

Registrations for solo breakers and crews are now open via and8.dance.

About Undisputed