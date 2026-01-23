/‘Will place strong bid in coming months’: Adar Poonawalla confirms interest in RCB ownership

The process to change the ownership of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gained momentum on Thursday (Jan 22) after Adar Poonawalla said he plans to place a “strong and competitive” bid for the IPL team. RCB are the defending IPL champions and are considered to have one of the largest fan bases in the league. However, Poonawalla did not share details about the bid amount or the exact timeline. Since the IPL 2026 season begins on March 26, the bidding process is expected to happen soon.

In a statement, Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India, said that over the next few months he would submit a strong bid for RCB, calling it one of the best teams in the IPL.

"Over the next few months, will be putting in a STRONG and COMPETITIVE bid for RCB, one of the best teams in the IPL," said Poonawalla.

United Spirits Ltd (USL), the current owner of RCB and part of global liquor company Diageo, began looking for a new owner in November last year. According to Forbes India, the team is valued at around USD 105 million. The decision to sell the franchise gained acceleration after a stampede during RCB’s victory celebrations on June 4, which resulted in the death of 11 fans.

Poonawalla’s announcement comes amid reports that RCB may not play their home matches in Bengaluru during the IPL 2026 season. Cities such as Pune, Mumbai and Raipur have reportedly approached the franchise to host their home matches.

However, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has given the permission to hold matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, provided all rules and safety conditions set by the authorities are followed.