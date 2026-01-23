/IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand match live streaming in India?

After winning the first match by 48 runs, powered by Abhishek Sharma’s 84, India will aim to extend their lead in the series when they face New Zealand in the second T20I at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday (Jan 23). For New Zealand, Glenn Phillips showed fighting spirit with a brilliant half-century, proving their batting unit can challenge India. The Men in Blue will look to carry forward their winning momentum, while the Kiwis will be eager to make a strong comeback and level the series.

India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I - Live streaming details

As the second T20I between India and New Zealand approaching, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

When and where is India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I?

The second T20I between India and New Zealand will take place on Friday (Jan 23), at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, starting at 7 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I live?

The Star Sports Network in India will broadcast the second T20I between India and New Zealand.

Where to livestream India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I?

The fans can watch the live streaming of the second T20I between India and New Zealand on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

What time will the toss take place?

The toss for the second T20I between India and New Zealand will be held at 6:30 pm IST.

India vs New Zealand T20I squads -

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (first three T20Is), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-captain), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (wk) and Ravi Bishnoi

