'Could've called me back...': Bengal's Easwaran gets run-out while going for drinks in Ranji Trophy

In a dramatic moment during the Ranji Trophy match between Bengal and Services at Kalyani Stadium on Thursday (Jan 22), Abhimanyu Easwaran ws run out for leaving the crease to get drinks. The incident happened on the final ball of the 41st over during Bengal's batting with skipper Eswaran batting soildly at 81. Easwaran's partner Sudip Chatterjee pushed the ball back to bowler and the skipper, at the non-strike, thought the ball was dead and the over was complete. The ball, however, brushed bowler Aditya Kumar's hand the stumps were broken. Easwaran was already out of the crease and was judged run-out after appeal from Services.

Wait, what about Spirit of Cricket?

Easwaran, while under the impression that the over was done, started walking towards pavilion to get drinks - all without trying to take advanatge (a run or attempting it). The opposition team, however, was well within the rules to appeal which they did and Easwaran was given out. The Bengal skipper did acknowledge his mistake for being oblivious but also respected not to be called back under 'spirit of the game' by Services.

"The innings was going very well, but the mistake I made surprised even me," he said after the game. "Some might feel the opposition could've called me back in the spirit of the game, but there was no question of that. It was entirely my fault. I thought the bowler had collected the ball and instinctively moved forward."

Has it ever happend before?

The similar incident had happened during the India vs England Test in 2011 when England batter Ian Bell was dismissd in the similar fashion but was eventually called back after intervention from skipper Andrew Strauss.

How did Bengal do after Easwaran's dismissal?