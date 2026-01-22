/'Champions Trophy last February': Bangladesh uses India's example to accuse ICC of playing favorites

Bangladesh, after remaining firm on their stance to not travel to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, has accused the International Cricket Council (ICC) of playing favorites. Bangladesh announced on Thursday (Jan 22) that they won't be travelling to India for the ICC event after the apex body gave them a day's chance to change the stand. ICC's decision, including not changing the finalised schedule, came after a meeting with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday (Jan 21). Bangladesh are scheduled to play their first three group matches in Kolkata on February 7 (vs WI), February 9 (vs Italy) and February 14 (vs England) before the final match in Mumbai on February 17 (vs Nepal).

What is Bangladesh saying about coming to India?

Bangladesh's national sports advisor Aminul Islam, while speaking to media after a meeting with country's cricketers and BCB officials, said: "The ICC tried to tell us about incidents in 1996 and 2003 but we pointed out their recent steps in a similar matter. When a country refused to travel to another country for the Champions Trophy last February, the ICC organised a neutral venue for them. The team played all their Champions Trophy matches in that neutral venue. They played in one ground, staying in one hotel. It was a privilege."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What does Bangladesh want?

While the Asian country has remained steadfast on travelling to India, it has sent the ball back in the ICC's court and has remained opened to play in Sri Lanka - co-host of the tournament along with India. The ICC, however, has made it clear that it is not feasilble for them to change the schedule now and if Bangladesh does not come to India, another country, most probably Scotland, will replace it at the event.

Why Bangladesh does not want to come to India?