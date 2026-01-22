Bangladesh not coming to India - BCB remains firm on playing T20 World Cup 2026 in Sri Lanka despite ICC ultimatum

Bangladesh has decided to remain firm on its stance of not coming to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. They, however, hope that ICC allows them to play their matches in Sri Lanka - co-host of the tournament alongside India. The statement comes a day after ICC gave Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) 24-hour notice to change their stand while not making any changes to the tournament schedule, set to begin on Feb 7. The BCB held a meeting in Dhaka on Thursday (Jan 22) about the ICC's decision and came out standing firm on their stance.

Is Bangladesh coming to India for 2026 T20 World Cup?

"We will go back to the ICC with our plan to play in Sri Lanka. They did give us a 24 hour ultimatum but a global body can't really do that. ICC will miss out on 200 million people watching the World Cup. It will be their loss ... ICC is calling Sri Lanka co-hosts. They are not co-hosts. It is a hybrid model. Some of the things I heard in the ICC meeting was shocking," said BCB president Aminul Islam while talking to press after meeting with the country's cricketers and government's sports advisor Asif Nazrul.

Where is Bangladesh scheduled to play in India during 2026 T20 World Cup?

Bangladesh are placed in Group C along with England, Italy, Nepal, and West Indies. They are scheduled to play their first three group matches in Kolkata on February 7 (vs West Indies), February 9 (vs Italy) and February 14 (vs England) before the final match in Mumbai on February 17 (vs Nepal).

Why Bangladesh are not coming to India for T20 World Cup 2026?