/Snubbed from T20 WC, Gill fails on Ranji Trophy return with two-ball duck

Shubman Gill’s return to the Ranji Trophy ended in disappointment on Thursday (Jan 22) as he failed to make an impact in his first red-ball domestic match in almost a year and was out for a two-ball duck during Punjab’s game against Saurashtra at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. Earlier, Punjab had bowled out Saurashtra for 172 in their first innings. Gill came in to bat at number five when Punjab was struggling at 73 for three, following the wickets of Harnoor Singh, Uday Saharan and Nehal Wadhera. Expected to steady the innings as captain, Gill could not stay long and was given out LBW to left-arm spinner Parth Bhut.

The 26-year-old is already facing pressure due to a run of poor form and his leadership has also been questioned after India lost the ODI series against New Zealand.

Punjab are currently sixth in Elite Group B with 11 points from five matches, which include one win, one loss and three draws. Their final group match is against Karnataka, starting Jan 29 in Mohali. Gill is expected to be available for that match as well as he is not a part of India’s squad for the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand or the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Gill left out of India's T20 World Cup plans

Gill’s inconsistent performances in T20 cricket over the past year led the selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, to drop him from India’s T20 plans. Sanju Samson replaced Gill as the opening partner of Abhishek Sharma, while Axar Patel was once again named as the team’s vice-captain for the 2026 World Cup.