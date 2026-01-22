/Pakistan stoops to new low with 'handshake' dig at India in Australia series promo | WATCH

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has stooped to a new low by taking an indirect dig at India in a promo for upcoming white-ball series against Australia. Pakistan will host Australia for a three-match series next week, which will be the last preparation for both teams before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. The promotional video shared by PCB on X focuses on Pakistan’s hospitality but also includes a clear reference to the Asia Cup no handshake issue involving India.

In the video, an Australian tourist is shown travelling across Pakistan and enjoying the hospitality of the people. Pakistan captain Salman Agha is seen paying for the tourist’s dinner, saying, “You are our guest.” The tourist thanks him and later tells his friend how much he loves Pakistan’s hospitality.

In another scene, a taxi driver refuses to take money from the Australian tourist. As the tourist walks away, the driver stops him and jokingly says that he forgot to shake hands, adding that it seems like he had stayed in a neighboring country. This line is widely seen as a dig at India’s refusal to shake hands with Pakistan players during last year’s Asia Cup.

Many see the PCB video as a response to India’s popular “Mauka Mauka” advertisements, which often mock Pakistan’s poor record against India in ICC events.

The promo ends with the tourist telling Salman Agha that he is enjoying Pakistan, but it would be even better if Australia beat Pakistan in the series. Agha replies that Pakistan is a welcoming host, but when it comes to cricket, they are fully prepared.

India and Pakistan’s no-handshake stance

India first followed the no-handshake policy during the Asia Cup 2025, when captain Suryakumar Yadav did not shake hands with Pakistan captain Agha. The same approach was seen in the Women’s World Cup match in Colombo, where Harmanpreet Kaur did not shake hands with Pakistan captain Fatima Sana.