/Babar Azam cuts short BBL 15 tenure with Sixers to link up with Pakistan for team camp

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has said goodbye to his Sydney Sixers family in the Big Bash League (BBL) ahead of the team’s crucial Challenger final against Hobart Hurricanes on Friday (Jan 23) to link up with the Pakistan Team for a national team camp. The Sixers announced Babar’s exit almost a day before their knockout home game at the SCG, with the winner of that final to take on Perth Scorchers in the BBL final in Perth on Sunday (Jan 25).

Initially meant to be available for the full BBL 15 season, Babar was not picked in the Pakistan squad for the home three-match T20I series against Australia starting January 29 in Lahore.



Meanwhile, the Australian players picked for the away tour, also involved in the BBL, will remain in the competition till their respective teams are competing before joining the rest of the squad in the UAE.

"The Sydney Sixers have today been informed that Sixers opener Babar Azam is required to return to Pakistan to join his national teammates in camp, as preparations commence for upcoming international matches," an official statement read. "As a result, Babar will depart Australia immediately and will not be available for selection for the remainder of the BBL|15 Finals Series."



The Sixers manager, Rachael Haynes, also confirmed that they initially planned to have Babar play the whole tournament.



"The Sydney Sixers are sincerely grateful for the opportunity to have had Babar represent the club during his time in Australia," Haynes said in a statement. "While we had initially planned for Babar to be available throughout the Finals, he has been an immensely valued member of our group, and we fully understand that the commencement of Pakistan's national camp means preparations are now underway for upcoming matches."

Meanwhile, Babar endured a challenging time on his maiden BBL tour, scoring a mere 202 runs from 11 games, averaging just above 22 and striking at 103.6. Although he hit two fifties this time, Babar departed on a second-ball duck against Perth in the Qualifier.



Taking to his social media handle, Babar penned a heartfelt note for his BBL teammate, saying, "First of all, thank you so much Sydney Sixers for having me, all the boys, all the coaches and I have very (sic) enjoyed my time," Babar said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, I will now have to leave the team to go to the national duty.



"I have a lot of things I have to take back home- a lot of fun, a lot of positive things, so I have enjoyed it a lot.

