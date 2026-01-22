/BCB hoping for last-minute ‘miracle’ from ICC as Bangladesh’s T20 WC fate stays in limbo

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president, Aminul Islam, is hoping for a miracle from the apex body (the ICC) as he tries to salvage Bangladesh’s place in the forthcoming 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. The ICC officials held a meeting on Wednesday (Jan 21), informing the BCB that they will replace Bangladesh with another team should they decide against travelling to India. Aminul, in the meantime, has sought some time to speak with the Bangladeshi government before declaring their decision on Thursday, the deadline.

Speaking to the media, Aminul said he asked for some time (from the ICC) to talk with his country’s government, while claiming that the board continues to feel unsafe to send its players across the border for the 20-team tournament starting in 15 days. Aminul added that the BCB still wants Bangladesh to play their scheduled league matches in Sri Lanka, the tournament’s co-host alongside India, and will revert to the governing body within the timeframe.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"I asked the ICC board for time to talk to my government for one last time," Aminul said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.



"They said it's a valid point, and gave me 24 or 48 hours to get back to them. I don't want to put pressure on the government. We know that India is not secure for us. We remain in the stance that we want to play in Sri Lanka. I know the ICC denied us, but we will talk to the government one more time. I will inform the ICC about the government's feedback,” he added.



Speaking of finding a middle ground in just one day, considering both boards are firm with their stances, the BCB president said, "I am hoping for a miracle from the ICC. Who doesn't want to play in the World Cup?



"The Bangladesh players want to play the World Cup. The Bangladesh government wants Bangladesh to play the World Cup. But we don't think India is safe for our players. A government doesn't only consider the players, but they consider all, when it takes a decision."



Per the report, Aminul was the only BCB representative invited to the ICC board meeting, where he kept his cricket board and country's stance, including a proposal to move Bangladesh’s scheduled league matches (to Sri Lanka) by switching places with either Ireland or Zimbabwe (in Group B). The ICC rejected this idea, citing Sri Lanka’s rejection of ‘not wanting a new team’ in their group.

