/ICC upholds Bangladesh's demands, reassures no changes in T20 World Cup schedule

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday (Jan 21) upheld Bangladesh’s demands not travel to India for the T20 World Cup 2026. In an official statement released by the apex body of cricket, the ICC has reassured that they will continue with the same schedule and plan to make no changes despite Bangladesh threatening to pull out of the T20 World Cup, which starts on Feb 7. The decision was taken following an ICC Board meeting via video conference, which was convened to discuss the way forward after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had asked that its matches be moved out of India to Sri Lanka.

ICC upholds BCB’s demands

An ICC spokesperson’s statement in relation to the decision read, "Over the past several weeks, the ICC has engaged with the BCB in sustained and constructive dialogue, with the clear objective of enabling Bangladesh’s participation in the tournament. During this period, the ICC has shared detailed inputs, including independent security assessments, comprehensive venue-level security plans and formal assurances from the host authorities, all of which consistently concluded that there is no credible or verifiable threat to the safety or security of the Bangladesh team in India.”

“Despite these efforts, the BCB maintained its position, repeatedly linking its participation in the tournament to a single, isolated and unrelated development concerning one of its players’ involvement in a domestic league. This linkage has no bearing on the tournament’s security framework or the conditions governing participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

According to media reports, on January 21, the ICC held a key meeting during which all stakeholders voted on Bangladesh’s request. Reports indicate that the demands were rejected by a vote of 14-2, leaving Bangladesh’s participation in the T20 World Cup in doubt unless the BCB changes its stance. At present, the Bangladesh government has refused to give the BCB permission to travel to India and has insisted on a hybrid model in which the team would not play in India.