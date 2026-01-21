LOGIN
Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in T20 World Cup history

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jan 21, 2026, 19:10 IST | Updated: Jan 21, 2026, 19:12 IST

From Shakib Al Hasan to Shahid Afridi, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most wickets in T20 World Cup history. This list also includes Lasith Malinga, Wanindu Hasaranga and Rashid Khan

1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) - 50 wickets

Former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan is the most successful bowler in T20 World Cup history, picking up 50 wickets in 43 matches. His best figures in the T20 WC read 4/9.

2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) - 39 wickets

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi sits second on the list with 39 wickets in 34 T20 World Cup matches. His tally also includes two four-wicket hauls.

3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka) - 38 wickets

Sri Lankan speedster Lasith Malinga is third on this list. In 31 T20 WC matches, Malinga picked up 38 wickets at a bowling average of 20.07 and an economy of 7.43. His tally also includes a five-wicket haul.

4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) - 37 wickets

Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga, known for his mystery spin bowling, is fourth on this list with 37 wickets and counting in 19 matches at a bowling average of 11.72 and an economy of 6.00. The spin-bowling all-rounder had the best figures of 3/8 in the tournament's history.

5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 37 wickets

Afghanistan's mystery spinner Rashid Khan is next on this list with 37 wickets and counting in 23 T20 WC matches. With him ready to roar at this year’s T20 WC, he could jump a few places.

