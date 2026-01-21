T20 World Cup 2026: Scotland to replace Bangladesh? ICC gives BCB 24-hour ultimatum - Report

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to clear their stand on their participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup. BCB, who have communicated its reluctance to travel to India for the T20 World Cup, will have to convey its decision to the apex body of cricket in less than 24 hours or risk losing its place in the tournament. If the latter is the case, Scotland could be approached to replace Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup.

Scotland to feature in T20 World Cup 2026?

According to media reports circulating on Wednesday (Jan 21), the ICC held a key meeting where all the stakeholders voted. It is reported that Bangladesh’s demands were turned down with a vote of 14-2, meaning their participation in the T20 World Cup remains a doubt unless BCB changes it stands. Currently, the Bangladesh government has denied permission to the BCB to travel to India for the T20 World Cup and insisted it demands a hybrid model under which it will not play in India.

The BCB has stated that there will be security issues for the Bangladesh players if they travel to India. Currently, both nations are in a diplomatic row over violent attacks on the Hindu community in the nation.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has turned down a request from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to shift Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka, clearing the way for the fixtures to go ahead as scheduled.

The decision was taken at an ICC Board meeting held via video conference on Wednesday. The meeting was convened after the BCB raised concerns over security and formally sought a change in venues.

According to the ICC, the Board examined multiple security assessments, including independent evaluations.

All of them, the governing body said, found no credible threat to the safety of Bangladesh players, team officials, media personnel, or fans at any of the tournament venues in India.

“The ICC Board noted that relocating matches under the present circumstances could jeopardise the sanctity of ICC events and undermine the organisation’s neutrality as a global governing body,” the ICC said in a statement.

If the current stand does not change in the next 24 hours, Bangladesh could miss the T20 World Cup, with Scotland replacing them. While there is no official word on Scotland’s participation, the ICC looks ready with a plan B in case Bangladesh fails to make the deadline.