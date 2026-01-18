/Cricket Ireland shuts down Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup venue swap plan

Cricket Ireland have firmly ruled out any change to their T20 World Cup 2026 schedule after Bangladesh pushed for a group swap that would allow them to play their matches in Sri Lanka instead of India. The Irish board made it clear that they have received assurances from the ICC that their fixtures will remain untouched and that they will play all their group-stage games in Sri Lanka as originally planned.

The development comes after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) formally requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to swap Bangladesh’s Group C with Ireland’s Group B. Bangladesh are currently grouped with West Indies, Italy, England and Nepal, with their matches scheduled in Kolkata and Mumbai. Ireland, on the other hand, are placed in Group B alongside Sri Lanka, Australia, Oman and Zimbabwe, and is slated to play their games in Colombo and Pallekele.

Also read | From Rohit Sharma to Marin Guptill: 5 batters with most T20I sixes between India and New Zealand

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Responding to the proposal, Cricket Ireland dismissed any possibility of relocation. “We've received definitive assurances that we won't move from the original schedule. We're definitely playing the Group Stage in Sri Lanka,” a Cricket Ireland spokesperson was quoted as saying to Cricbuzz.

The statement shuts the door on Bangladesh’s hopes of finding an alternative route into Sri Lanka by reshuffling the groups. While Ireland remains confident about their itinerary, the BCB has shown no signs of backing down from its demand to move its World Cup matches out of India.

In an official statement, the Bangladesh board said, “During the discussions, the BCB reiterated its formal request to the ICC to relocate Bangladesh's matches to Sri Lanka. The Board also shared the Bangladesh Government's views and concerns on safety and security of the team, Bangladeshi fans, media and other stakeholders.”

The BCB’s concerns are reportedly based on what they describe as a perceived security threat to their players and travelling contingent in India. The issue gained further attention after national team pacer Mustafizur Rahman was abruptly delinked from his IPL contract with Kolkata Knight Riders following a directive from the BCCI. That episode has been seen as a major trigger behind Bangladesh’s renewed insistence on shifting venues.