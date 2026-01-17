/From Rohit Sharma to Marin Guptill: 5 batters with most T20I sixes between India and New Zealand

This story shows the top five players with most sixes in India vs New Zealand T20Is, highlighting power hitting, big shots, and exciting moments that made these matches thrilling for cricket fans.
Rohit Sharma leads the six-hitting chart in India vs New Zealand T20Is with 27 sixes in 17 matches. His timing and calm power make him dangerous in the middle overs and at the death, often changing games with effortless big shots.
Colin Munro smashed 24 sixes in just 12 matches against India, showing his love for fast scoring. His aggressive style and clean hitting at the top gave New Zealand quick starts and put Indian bowlers under early pressure.
Martin Guptill hit 23 sixes in 16 matches against India in T20Is. Known for his strong build and straight hitting, he used the powerplay well and punished loose balls to keep the scoreboard moving quickly.
Tim Seifert struck 18 sixes in 11 matches versus India, proving his value as a fearless batter. His attacking approach and quick hands helped New Zealand add fast runs, especially in the middle and final overs.
Kane Williamson may be known for timing, but he still hit 16 sixes in 13 matches against India. His smart shot selection and calm approach showed how class and power can work together in T20 cricket.