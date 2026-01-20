'Whole of Bangladesh is uncertain': Skipper Litton Das on travelling to India for T20 World Cup 2026

Bangladesh captain Litton Das has acknowledged the uncertainty over the team's participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. The ICC tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, is scheduled to start from Feb 7 next month. The captain's comments come amid Bangladesh board's refusal to send the team to India citing 'players safety' concerns. The apex body is yet to release an official statement on the matter but reports suggest that a decision is expected by January 21. According to media reports, the ICC has asked Bangladesh to either come to India to get replaced by Scotland.

Bangladesh captain Litton Das on T20 World Cup 2026

"If we had known who our group opponents were [in the World Cup] or which country we were going to, that would have helped," Litton said after his Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) side Rangpur Riders' exit from the tournament on Tuesday (Jan 20). "You have seen that we have announced the squad, but until now, no player knows which country we are going to or whom we will play against. Like me, the whole of Bangladesh is now uncertain."

Bangladesh are scheduled to play their first three group matches in Kolkata on February 7 (vs West Indies), February 9 (vs Italy) and February 14 (vs England) before the final match in Mumbai on February 17 (vs Nepal).

Why Bangladesh is refusing to travel to India?