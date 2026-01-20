'Whole of Bangladesh is uncertain': Skipper Litton Das on travelling to India for T20 World Cup 2026

Bangladesh captain Litton Das has acknowledged the uncertainty over the team's participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. The ICC tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, is scheduled to start from Feb 7 next month. The captain's comments come amid Bangladesh board's refusal to send the team to India citing 'players safety' concerns. The apex body is yet to release an official statement on the matter but reports suggest that a decision is expected by January 21. According to media reports, the ICC has asked Bangladesh to either come to India to get replaced by Scotland.
Bangladesh captain Litton Das on T20 World Cup 2026
"If we had known who our group opponents were [in the World Cup] or which country we were going to, that would have helped," Litton said after his Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) side Rangpur Riders' exit from the tournament on Tuesday (Jan 20). "You have seen that we have announced the squad, but until now, no player knows which country we are going to or whom we will play against. Like me, the whole of Bangladesh is now uncertain."
Bangladesh are scheduled to play their first three group matches in Kolkata on February 7 (vs West Indies), February 9 (vs Italy) and February 14 (vs England) before the final match in Mumbai on February 17 (vs Nepal).
Why Bangladesh is refusing to travel to India?
The whole matter started when Bangladesh bowler Mustafizur Rahman was released from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad of IPL 2026. He was bought by the team for INR 9.2 crore at the IPL 2026 auction and was the only player to be bought at the auction from the country. Immediatley after, Bangladesh stopped the broadcast of the league in the country for idefinite period and asked the ICC to move the venues of its matches. The apex body has held the discussions with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials but no positive outcome has been reached so far with Bangladesh firm on the demand of not wanting to play in India.