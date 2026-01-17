/BCB asks ICC to move Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup games from India to Sri Lanka

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) to swap its group with Ireland in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The request comes so Bangladesh can play its matches in Sri Lanka instead of India. Currently, Bangladesh is in Group C along with England, the West Indies, Italy, and Nepal. Their matches are scheduled in Kolkata and Mumbai. Ireland, on the other hand, is in Group B with Sri Lanka, Australia, Oman, and Zimbabwe, with games set in Colombo and Pallekele.

An ICC team, including Gaurav Saxena, General Manager, Events and Corporate Communications, and Andrew Ephgrave, General Manager, Integrity Unit, visited Dhaka to discuss security arrangements in India and encourage Bangladesh to stick to the original schedule. Ephgrave attended in person, while Saxena joined virtually due to visa delays.

After the meeting, BCB said, “During the discussions, the BCB formally requested the ICC to relocate Bangladesh’s matches to Sri Lanka. We also shared the Bangladesh Government’s views and concerns about safety for our players, fans, media, and other stakeholders.”

From the BCB side, top officials including President Mohammad Aminul Islam, Vice Presidents Md Shakawath Hossain and Faruque Ahmed, Director and Chairman of Cricket Operations Committee Nazmul Abedeen, and CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury attended the talks.

The ICC, however, seems hesitant to approve the request, citing logistical challenges and major schedule changes deep into the tournament. Bangladesh’s demand followed a controversy where pacer Mustafizur Rahman was removed from his IPL contract with Kolkata Knight Riders after a directive from the BCCI.