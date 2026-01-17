/Meet 5 batters with most Test runs in January 2026

January 2026 saw explosive Test batting as top run scorers dominated with big hundreds and strong averages. Fast scoring and calm control shaped matches and set the tone for an exciting year.
Travis Head leads the run charts in January 2026 with a stunning 192 runs from just one Test. His average of 96 shows how dominant he was. The big hundred and fearless strokeplay made him Australia’s standout batter.
Joe Root once again proved his class, scoring 166 runs in the opening Test of 2026. With an average of 83, he showed calm, control, and perfect timing. His century reminded everyone why he is England’s backbone.
Jacob Bethell made a strong statement with 164 runs in his first Test outing of 2026. His average of 82 highlights a confident start to the year. The young batter showed maturity beyond his age and great shot selection.
Steve Smith began 2026 in style, scoring 150 runs with an impressive average of 75. His century was full of patience and sharp placement. Smith once again showed why he remains Australia’s most trusted Test match batter.
Harry Brook added fire to England’s batting with 126 runs in January 2026. His average of 63 shows solid consistency. Brook mixed attack with control, making him one of the most exciting players to watch early this year.