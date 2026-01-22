Google Preferred
Australian Open 2026: Djokovic strolls into round three, Madison Keys wobbles to keep title defence alive

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Jan 22, 2026, 12:13 IST | Updated: Jan 22, 2026, 12:13 IST
AO Djokovic strolls into round three, Keys wobbles to keep title defence alive Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Novak, who chases his record 25th Slam, next faces China's Shang Juncheng or Botic van de Zandschulp from the Netherlands.

Former world number one Novak Djokovic did enough to stroll into the third round of the Australian Open 2026 on Thursday (Jan 22) as the defending women’s champion Madison Keys wobbled but managed to keep her title defence alive. The Serbian beat the 141st-ranked qualifier Francesco Maestrelli in straight sets at the iconic Rod Laver Arena, winning 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. Novak, who chases his record 25th Slam, next faces China's Shang Juncheng or Botic van de Zandschulp from the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, known for his unusual pre-tournament preparations, Djokovic detailed about meeting his old friend here in Melbourne, which usually heals his wounds and gives him company.

Also read | Australian Open 2026: Emma Raducanu loses in straight sets after not ‘feeling like scrapping whole match’

"That (Brazilian fig tree in Melbourne's botanical gardens) is my oldest friend here in Melbourne," said 10-time AO winner. "He has been there to heal my wounds and give me company.

"We have a friendship going over 20 years."

Watch Novak's winning moment -

On the other hand, Keys blew hot and cold before getting over the line 6-1, 7-5 against fellow American Ashlyn Krueger. Keys, who upset Aryna Sabalenka in last year's final, admitted after her laboured first-round win that she was a bundle of nerves and "too timid".

The 29-year-old American threw off the shackles in the first set against the 92nd-ranked Krueger, taking it in just 23 minutes on John Cain Arena before having to rally from 2-5 in the second.

WATCH -

"I started really well and Ash a little slowly," said Keys, who began her season with quarter-final exits at Brisbane and Adelaide. "I fully expected her to raise her level and she did. It got away from me a bit."

She meets the experienced Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic next.

(With inputs from AFP)

