/Australian Open 2026: Emma Raducanu loses in straight sets after not 'feeling like scrapping whole match'

British player Emma Raducanu's Australian Open 2026 campaign came to an end on Wednesday (Jan 21) after a straight-set loss against Anastasia Potapova. Raducanu was was ahead 5-3 in the first set at one points before losing 6(3)-7(7) and she almost gave up in the second set, losing 6-2. The British player was hoping to step up on her three round three trips in the grand slams last year but failed in the year's first slam. Raducanu, however, isn't going too hard on herself about the loss, 'given the preparation she had.'

Raducanu loses in straight sets after being 5-3 up in 1st set

“It was one of those you’re 5-3 up, but you’re not feeling particularly good, and you’re trying to tough out every point however you can. It’s not the way that I want to really be playing. It got me in the lead. I just didn’t feel like I could scrap the whole match,” she said after the match.

“I don’t want to give myself too much of a hard time because I know my preparation going into this tournament. I have to leave with my head held high because of the matches I’ve had here. I didn’t even know at the beginning if I would be coming to Australia, so it’s a positive in that sense," she also said.