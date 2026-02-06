/T20 World Cup 2026: 'Their kryptonite could be helpful pitches', says Ian Bishop on Australia’s prospects

Former West Indies cricketer and renowned commentator Ian Bishop believes Australia remain one of the most dangerous sides in modern T20 cricket, largely due to their intimidating batting power. However, he warned that a few underlying concerns could shape their campaign in the T20 World Cup starting from Saturday (February 7).

“When Australia have all their resources together, you never write them off,” Bishop said, recalling witnessing their strength firsthand in the Caribbean. He highlighted the sheer physicality of their batting unit, describing them as “big guys, 6’5”, 6’6”, smacking the ball out of the ground,” capable of dismantling any bowling attack on their day. Yet, Bishop noted that not everything appears settled within the squad. “One or two guys are not in the best form heading into this WC, which I didn’t foresee,” he admitted, suggesting that form could become a important in high-pressure games.

He also pointed to Australia’s struggles in Pakistan as a reminder that conditions matter. According to Bishop, surfaces that offer assistance to bowlers, whether seam or spin, can disrupt batting-heavy teams. “Not all pitches should be flat, range-hitting surfaces. Balance is needed to bring bowlers back into the game,” ICC expert Ian Bishop spoke on the eve of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup India & Sri Lanka 2026 at a JioStar Media Day.

Australia’s bowling resources, in particular, could be an area of concern. Bishop emphasised the absence of key figures like Josh Hazlewood and the leadership value of Pat Cummins. “They’re going to have to mix and match, and teams will target them,” he warned. Summing it up, Bishop described helpful pitches as Australia’s potential ‘kryptonite’. While their explosive batting makes them title contenders, he stressed that any team hoping to win the tournament must excel with the ball, an area where Australia still faces questions.