/T20 World Cup 2026: Eshan Malinga ruled out, Sri Lanka name replacement

Sri Lanka suffered a big blow just before the start of their T20 World Cup at home, as fast bowler Eshan Malinga was ruled out on Friday due to a shoulder injury. The setback came only two days before Sri Lanka’s opening match against Ireland at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Malinga had recently played in Sri Lanka’s three-match T20I series against England, where he took two wickets in two matches at an economy rate of nine.

During the second T20I, Malinga sustained the injury on the first ball after play resumed following the rain break and he immediately grabbed his non-bowling shoulder after the delivery, stumbled in his follow-through and was taken off the field.

After the setback, Sri Lanka Cricket announced Pramod Madushan as Malinga’s replacement in the squad for the tournament.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Madushan, a medium-pacer who has played 13 ODIs and eight T20Is, was named as a replacement after Malinga was ruled out after a shoulder injury sustained during the bilateral T20I against England on Sunday, February 1," a statement from the International Cricket Council said.

Madushan last T20I appearance for Sri Lanka came in April 2023, but he impressed recently while playing for Sri Lanka A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in November, taking four wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 7.5.

The 2014 champions will begin their campaign against Ireland at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Feb 8. Australia, Oman and Zimbabwe are also part of their group. Under the leadership of Dasun Shanaka, the co-hosts have a strong squad and will be hoping to repeat their success from 2014.

Earlier, Sri Lanka recalled Kamindu Mendis to the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup, while Dhananjaya de Silva was left out.

Sri Lanka squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana and Pramod Madushan

Sri Lanka’s schedule (Group Stage)