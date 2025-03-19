White House on Wednesday (Mar 19) confirmed that US “intelligence sharing in terms of defence of Ukraine will continue to be shared.” This comes following an hour-long “fantastic phone conversation” between the two leaders.

The conversation between the two nations has moved “beyond the economic minerals deal” with a focus on “partial ceasefire, and we are moving towards a full ceasefire and a longstanding peace in this conflict,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Referring to earlier discussion between the two leaders, Leavitt said, “The Ukrainian president, at the time, wasn’t talking about a greater peace deal. We are now at that place where we are talking about that.” she said.

“We’ve moved beyond just the economic minerals deal framework, and we’re looking at a lasting ceasefire, right now a partial ceasefire. But again, the president is sending his highly skilled, intelligent and experienced team to Saudi Arabia later this week to creating peace in this conflict, and I would just reiterate one more time, we have been closer to peace than we are today,” she said.

‘Working together for lasting peace’

Leavitt said that Trump “fully briefed” Zelensky on his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that “They reviewed the situation in Kursk and agreed to share information closely between their defence staffs as the battlefield situation evolved.”

“The leaders agreed Ukraine and America will continue working together to bring about a real end to the war and that lasting peace under President Trump’s leadership can be achieved,” she said.

Leavitt said that Zelensky thanked Trump for the US support, especially the Javelin missiles, which the US president provided in his efforts towards peace.

The White House spokesperson said that the US was finding “what was available, particularly in Europe”, when asked for additional air defence systems by Zelensky to protect Ukrainian civilians.

The two leaders also agreed on a partial ceasefire against energy, she said.

‘The first step’

The White House said that technical teams will meet in Saudi Arabia soon to discuss broadening the ceasefire to the Black Sea on the way to a full ceasefire, which could be the first step “toward the full end of the war and ensuring security.”

“President Zelenskyy was grateful for the President’s leadership in this effort, and reiterated his willingness to adopt a full ceasefire,” Leavitt said.

“President Trump also discussed Ukraine’s electrical supply and nuclear power plants. He said that the United States could be very helpful in running those plants with its electricity and utility expertise. American ownership of those plants would be the best protection for that infrastructure and support for Ukrainian energy infrastructure,” she added.

The White House spokesperson added that Zelensky thanked Trump for continuing to push humanitarian concerns, including the exchange of prisoners of war.

President Trump promised to work closely with both parties to help make sure those children, who had gone missing from Ukraine during the war, could return home.

“They agreed all parties must continue the effort to make a ceasefire work,” she added.

“The presidents instructed their advisors and representatives to carry out this work as quickly as possible,” Leavitt said, adding that they “emphasized that in furthering the teams can agree on all necessary aspects of advancing toward lasting peace and security.”

(With inputs from agencies)