Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (March 19).

Advertisment

White House deputy chief of staff in a social media post confirmed that the two leaders were on a call.

"Happening Now—President Trump is in the Oval Office on a call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine," Dan Scavino, White House deputy chief of staff posted on social media.

The Ukrainian leader was on a highly anticipated call with Trump to hear details of the US president's phone call with Putin.

Advertisment

Also read: 'Very much on track': Trump, Zelensky hold phone call for almost an hour

Zelenskyy’s spokesperson Sergiy Nykyforov also told reporters that the president was “having a conversation by telephone with US President Donald Trump."

Trump took to his Truth Social, saying, "We are very much on track" as the two leaders held the phone call for almost an hour.

Advertisment

The US president called the phone call with Zelensky "very good", adding that much of the discussion was based on the call made yesterday with President Putin in order to align both Russia and Ukraine in terms of their requests and needs.

Also read: Russia, US set to decide on dates for future talks, Kremlin says Putin and Trump want to normalise ties

Further, US State Secretary Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz will give an accurate description of the points discussed on the call, Trump said.

The conversation between the two leaders is the first after Trump and Zelensky were caught up in a spat at the White House last month.

Trump on Tuesday held talks with Russian President Putin, discussing a US-proposed ceasefire agreement with Ukraine.

Also read: Russia and Ukraine swap 372 POWs in latest exchange, defence ministry confirms

However, just after their call, Russia attacked Ukraine with kamikaze drones and S-300 surface-to-air missiles overnight.

Trump and Putin spoke for over two hours on Tuesday but the Russian president rejected the US's proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, agreeing only to halt strikes on energy and infrastructure targets in Ukraine.

Also read: 'To align Russia, Ukraine on their requests': Trump, Zelensky hold phone call to discuss Putin's call

(With inputs from agencies)