After holding a phone call with Donald Trump for almost an hour, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the US president shared details of his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He reiterated that one of the first steps toward fully ending the war could be ending strikes in energy and other civilian infrastructure.

"I supported this step, and Ukraine confirmed that we are ready to implement it. Our teams discussed this step in Jeddah," Zelensky said in a post on X.

He added that Ukraine also accepted the proposal for an unconditional ceasefire on the frontline.

Zelensky further thanked Trump for a good and productive start towards a ceasefire.

"We agreed that Ukraine and the United States should continue working together to achieve a real end to the war and lasting peace," he said.

I had a positive, very substantive, and frank conversation with President of the United States Donald Trump @POTUS. I thanked him for a good and productive start to the work of the Ukrainian and American teams in Jeddah on March 11—this meeting of the teams significantly helped… pic.twitter.com/JFBd5EeIkg — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 19, 2025

What did Trump say about the call?

Trump briefed Zelensky of Putin's call in order to bring both Russia and Ukraine on same page in terms of their requests and needs.

The US president said the call with Zelensky was "very good", adding that "We are very much on track."

"Just completed a very good telephone call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine. It lasted approximately one hour. Much of the discussion was based on the call made yesterday with President Putin in order to align both Russia and Ukraine in terms of their requests and needs," Trump said on Truth Social.

He further said that US State Secretary Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz will give an accurate description of the points discussed during the call.

"We are very much on track, and I will ask Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, to give an accurate description of the points discussed. That Statement will be put out shortly," he added.

What else they discussed?

Zelensky said that he updated Trump on the battlefield situation and the consequences of Russian strikes.

"We spoke about the situation in the Kursk region, touched on the issue of the release of POWs, and the return of Ukrainian children who were taken by Russian forces. We also discussed the state of Ukraine’s air defense and the possibility of strengthening it to protect lives," said Zelensky.

He stressed that Ukrainians want peace, which is why Kyiv accepted the proposal for an unconditional ceasefire.

The Ukrainian president further highlighted the importance of President Trump’s concept of peace through strength. "We agreed to maintain constant contact, including at the highest level and through our teams."

Ukraine, American officials to meet in Saudi

Zelensky confirmed that the Ukrainian and American teams are ready to meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days to continue coordinating steps toward peace.

"We instructed our advisors and representatives to carry out this work as quickly as possible," he said, adding, "We noted the positive work of our advisors and representatives—Rubio, Waltz, Kellogg, Yermak, Sybiha, Umerov, and Palisa."

Russia again attacks Ukraine

As Trump, Zelensky were holding call to discuss ceasefire, Russia attacked Ukrainian rail infrastructure in Dnipro, making it the second attack of the day, according to Ukraine's state railway company.

In a post on Telegram, the company Ukrzaliznytsya said four workers were injured, two seriously.

The attack was preceded by a missile, it added. Earlier, Ukrzaliznytsya reported that a drone attack was carried out, affecting electricity on part of the railway infrastructure.

