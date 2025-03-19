US President Donald Trump, on Wednesday (Mar 19), issued a stern warning to Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels, stating they "will be completely annihilated."

Trump further cautioned Tehran against continuing with its aid to the group amid an ongoing US military campaign against them.

"Reports are coming in that while Iran has lessened its intensity on Military Equipment and General Support to the Houthis, they are still sending large levels of Supplies. Iran must stop the sending of these Supplies IMMEDIATELY. Let the Houthis fight it out themselves. Either way they lose, but this way they lose quickly.," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

"Tremendous damage has been inflicted upon the Houthi barbarians, and watch how it will get progressively worse -- It's not even a fair fight, and never will be. They will be completely annihilated!" his post continued.

The United States launched a series of heavy strikes against Yemen's Houthi rebels on Saturday and pledged to use "overwhelming lethal force" until the rebels cease their attacks, which have disrupted global commerce and posed a threat to American ships and interests.

Houthi media reports new US strikes on Yemen

The US military campaign against Yemen's Houthi rebels continued on Wednesday, with multiple US strikes reported in rebel-held areas, including the capital city of Sanaa.

The Houthi's Al-Masirah TV, "an American attack targeted the capital Sanaa... and the area of the town of Saada" in the north, later adding that strikes had also hit the district of Al-Sawadiya, southeast of Sanaa.

(With inputs from agencies)