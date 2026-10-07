/'If you don’t want a nuclear weapon...': JD Vance sets 'meaningful' enrichment cut as condition for ending seven-month Iran war

US Vice President JD Vance has made clear that Iran must carry out a “meaningful” cut in its nuclear enrichment capacity for war to end. Vance said that Washington will agree to halt the seven-month war with Iran only when Tehran ensures that they have actually cut nuclear enrichment. Speaking to Reuters, Vance said the United States remains open to a negotiated settlement but will insist on concrete steps from Iran rather than mere assurances about future nuclear limits. In recent weeks, the two sides have exchanged proposals aimed at ending the war but nothing conclusive has been decided. Vance also rejected reports about critical munitions shortages.
“If you don’t want a nuclear weapon, then why do you need 60% enriched fuel?” Vance said. “If you want to show commitment to not building a nuclear weapon, don’t build highly enriched fuel. That’s a very basic threshold issue.” “I think if they want to show a commitment to not building a nuclear weapon, they would do something meaningful on their enrichment capacity,” he added.
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Questioning the leadership in Iran, Vance said that Washington still lacks clarity on who holds ultimate decision-making power in Tehran. “One of the things we picked up on is it’s not totally clear how their country makes decisions,” he said. However, Iran pushed back against that characterisation. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei insisted American officials are fully aware of their Iranian counterparts and understand how decisions are taken in Tehran.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has said the war with Iran will come to an end but warned that the outcome could depend on whether Tehran chooses what he described as the "nice way" or the "not-so-nice way". Speaking at Sparrows Point in Maryland on Tuesday (Oct 6), Trump once again claimed Iran's military had been severely weakened and said the US was in a strong position as the conflict continues. "We're doing extremely well in the Islamic Republic of Iran, very well. They have no military. It's shot; the whole place is shot," Trump said. He described Iran as the former "bully of the Middle East" and said Washington now needed to "finish up". "It's only a question of which way do we want to do it, the nice way or the not-so-nice way? And pretty soon you'll find out," Trump said.