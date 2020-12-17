Hungary amends constitution to redefine family, limits gay adoption

Hungary has amended the definition of family in its constitution to allow an effective ban on adoption by same-sex couples.

The new Hungarian constitution on Tuesday defined family as “based on marriage and the parent-child relation. The mother is a woman, the father a man.” It also mandates that parents raise children in a conservative spirit.

This is, in many ways, another win for the ruling conservatives but is being decried by one pro-LGBTQ group as “a dark day for human rights”.

The nationalist Fidesz party of Prime Minister Viktor Orban has worked to recast Hungary in a more conservative mold since winning a third successive landslide in 2018, and anti-gay verbal attacks and legislation have become common.

In recent years, Orban has doubled down on propagating his increasingly conservative ideology, deploying strong language against immigrants and Muslims who he says could upend European culture.

“Hungary defends the right of children to identify with their birth gender and ensures their upbringing based on our nation’s constitutional identity and values based on our Christian culture,” the constitution says.

Hungary has never allowed gay marriage but still recognises civil unions. Adoption by gay and lesbian couples was possible until now if one partner applied as a single person.

In response, rights groups denounced the changes and called on European leaders to raise their voices.

The legislation passed on Tuesday follow the passing of a new law earlier this year banning gender change in personal documents and ideological battles over children’s books showing diversity positively.