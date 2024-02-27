Hamas says talks of Gaza truce still ‘premature’ as it studies draft proposal

Palestinian militant group Hamas said Tuesday (Feb 27) it received the draft proposal hammered out by key mediators in Paris to materialise a ceasefire in war-torn Gaza. The draft includes a 40-day pause in the war and the release of 400 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for at least 40 Israeli hostages, Reuters reported citing a Hamas source.

The draft proposal also talks about repairing hospitals and bakeries in Gaza, along with the entry of 500 aid trucks into the besieged territory every day. Additionally, all those displaced and not having houses anymore will be provided with tents and caravans.

The proposal was prepared after marathon talks in Paris between officials from Israel, US, Egypt and Qatar.

Hamas warns against premature conclusion

Hamas, meanwhile, has warned that any speculation regarding a halt in the Gaza war is still ‘premature’.

Hamas’ statement came after US President Joe Biden on Monday expressed his hope that a ceasefire deal may be struck before Monday (Mar 4).

Speaking to reporters, Biden said, “We're close. We're not done yet. My hope is by next Monday we'll have a ceasefire." Biden also claimed Israel was willing to halt fighting if a deal is reached.

Hamas on Tuesday (Feb 27) termed Biden's statement as "premature", adding that there were still "big gaps that need to be bridged". Reuters quoted a Hamas official as saying that the assessment by Joe Biden didn't match the situation on the ground.

Hamas’ priority

Another Hamas official was quoted by BBC as saying that securing the release of prisoners was not their biggest priority right now, but the cessation of war was.

"It is not logical, after all this loss of life and property, to accept any offer that does not lead to a complete ceasefire, the return of the displaced, and the reconstruction of Gaza," the official said.

Netanyahu’s warning

Even as the negotiations continue, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (Feb 25) said an invasion of Rafah will take place regardless of the outcome.

"If we have a deal, it'll be delayed somewhat," he added. "But it'll happen. If we don't have a deal, we'll do it anyway," he said in an interview.