Israel-Hamas war: Biden expresses hope, says a ceasefire may happen 'by next Monday'

US President Joe Biden on Monday expressed hope for a ceasefire in Gaza, which he said may happen by the beginning of next week.

This comes amidst escalating humanitarian concerns in the Palestinian territory. In recent days, representatives from Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and France have been mediating between Israel and Hamas seeking to halt the violence and secure the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

The deal

As per an AFP report, a potential deal could involve the exchange of dozens of hostages for several hundred Palestinian detainees held by Israel.

During a visit to New York, Biden said that his national security advisor "tells me that we're close, we're close, we're not done yet." He expressed optimism that it could be achieved by next Monday.

"My hope is by next Monday we'll have a ceasefire," Biden said.

Previously, on Sunday, talking to CNN, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan revealed that during the meeting in Paris, representatives from several parties, not including Gaza rulers Hamas "came to an understanding... about what the basic contours of a hostage deal for temporary ceasefire would look like."

Additionally, "experts" from Egypt, Qatar, and the US met in Doha for talks attended by Israeli and Hamas representatives, hoping to secure a truce before the onset of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

However, talking to AFP, a Hamas source revealed that while "some new amendments," were proposed on contentious issues, "Israel did not present any substantive position on the terms of the ceasefire and the withdrawal from the Gaza Strip."

While the group is insisting on the withdrawal of Israeli forces, this demand has been dismissed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as "delusional". Instead, he has been adamant that a ceasefire, if reached, will only delay an incursion into Rafah.

In an interview with CBS Sunday, Netanyahu said that a ground invasion of Rafah, Gaza's southernmost city, would put Israel within weeks of "total victory" over Hamas.

"If we have a (truce) deal, it will be delayed somewhat, but it will happen," he said, adding, "It has to be done because total victory is our goal and total victory is within reach -- not months away, weeks away, once we begin the operation."

However, as per media reports, aid organisations and foreign governments have repeatedly expressed fears that a ground invasion of Rafah will inflict mass casualties.