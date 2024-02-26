Israel army offers plan to evacuate Gaza civilians as Netanyahu says Rafah offensive vital for 'total victory'

The Israel Army on Monday (Feb 26) proposed a plan for "evacuating" civilians in the Gaza Strip. This evacuation plan which has been presented with an "operational plan" comes after the nation's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that a ground invasion of the Palestinian territory's southern city Rafah was necessary for Israel's "total victory".

Evacuation plan

In a statement, the Israeli Prime Minister's office said: "The (Israeli army) presented the War Cabinet with a plan for evacuating the population from the areas of fighting in the Gaza Strip, with the upcoming operational plan."

However, the statement in Hebrew failed to give any additional details about how or where the civilians would be moved, reports AFP.

In an interview with CBS Sunday, Netanyahu said that a ground invasion of Rafah, Gaza's southernmost city, would put Israel within weeks of "total victory" over Hamas.

"If we have a (truce) deal, it will be delayed somewhat, but it will happen," he said, adding "It has to be done because total victory is our goal and total victory is within reach -- not months away, weeks away, once we begin the operation."

The repercussions of a Rafah attack

As per media reports, aid organisations and foreign governments have repeatedly expressed fears that a ground invasion of Rafah will inflict mass casualties.

Rafah, which has so far been untouched by ground troops, has amid the war become the refuge for 1.4 million Palestinians — most of them displaced from other areas.

It also happens to be the entry point for desperately needed aid, brought in via neighbouring Egypt.

A ceasefire deal

The evacuation plan comes on the heels of the latest efforts by Egyptian, Qatari, and US "experts" to secure a truce before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The talks which were also attended by Israeli and Hamas representatives have, as per the United States, produced "an understanding" towards a ceasefire and hostage release.

However, as per sources in the Hamas, the group is insisting on the withdrawal of Israeli forces. This demand has been dismissed by Netanyahu as "delusional".