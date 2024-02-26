Man, allegedly an US Air Force member, sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in Washington DC

Trigger warning: Some readers may find the details of this report disturbing. Discretion is advised.

A man is in critical condition after setting himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in the US capital, Washington, DC. The incident occurred on Sunday (Feb 25) afternoon, said authorities.

The adult male, as per media reports, was transported to a local hospital nearby by DC Fire and EMS after the fire was put out by the United States Secret Service (USSS). He was reportedly on fire for about a minute before law enforcement put it out.

Who is he?

As per reports, the man who was wearing fatigues was an active member of the US Air Force.

Reportedly, he was heard shouting, "I will no longer be complicit in genocide. Free Palestine," as he set himself on fire. At the time this report was published, there was no official confirmation of his alleged status as a member of the US Air Force. جندي أمريكي سابق يشعل النار بنفسه أمام سفارة الاحتلال في واشنطن، ويهتف "Free Palestine"، ويقول إن حرق نفسه أمر فظيع لكنه ليس بقدر الفظاعة التي تجري في غزة، حالته حرجة جداً .



واعلنت وزارة الخارجية الاسرائيلية : "اليوم ظهراً أضرم رجل النار في نفسه خارج السفارة الإسرائيلية في… pic.twitter.com/EWfox2PFyo — Tamer | تامر (@tamerqdh) February 25, 2024 × Watch | Israel-Hamas war: Mediators from US, Qatar, Egypt & Israel in Doha for truce talks An Air Force spokesperson told the Washington Post they had not identified the man.

On X, the DC Police Department reported that the "MPD (Metropolitan Police Department) responded to the 3500 block of International Drive, NW, at approximately 1:00 p.m., to assist the United States Secret Service after an individual set themselves on fire in front of an embassy in the block."

As per subsequent statements, the USSS and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were called in to investigate the incident.

The presence of a "suspicious vehicle" also led to the involvement of MPD's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), which cleared it as no hazardous materials were found.

Protests against the war

Since the start of the War in Gaza, Israel's embassy in Washington has been the target of continued protests. The Israel-Hamas war started on Oct 7th after the Palestinian Islamist group killed 1,200 Israelis and seized 253 hostages in a cross-border attack.

As per a CNN report, previously, in December 2023, a person set themselves on fire outside the Israeli Consulate in Atlanta. Police, at the time, said it was "likely an extreme act of political protest." At a news conference, police and fire officials revealed that a Palestinian flag, which was part of the protest, was recovered at the scene, along with evidence suggesting gasoline was used as an accelerant.