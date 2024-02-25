Body of 19-year-old Israeli soldier killed in Hamas attack held in Gaza: Report

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Sunday (Feb 25) that a 19-year-old soldier, who was captured and taken hostage by Hamas during the October 7 attack, died in Gaza captivity.

According to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, the soldier, identified as Sgt. Oz Daniel, whose body is still being held by Hamas in Gaza. As per reports, the soldier was kidnapped along with the rest of his tank crew.

"Oz's body is still held captive by Hamas," the forum said in a statement, further stating that the soldier was a guitar player who "believed in the power of music to change the world".

The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas militants began when the Palestinian Islamist group launched an unprecedented attack on October 7. The attack resulted in the deaths of around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to official figures released by Israel.

Hamas militants also took some as hostages. Israel claims that around 130 are still held captive there. This includes 31 who are believed dead, among them six soldiers. Israel claims that around 130 are still held captive there. This includes 31 who are believed dead, among them six soldiers

More than 100 of those captured have been freed, many exchanged for Palestinian prisoners during a week-long truce that ended on December 1.

Israeli soldiers killed three hostages mistakenly, while three others have been rescued in military operations carried out in the Gaza Strip.

In retaliation to the October 7 attack, Israel vowed to eliminate Hamas and launched a massive military offensive in Gaza which according to the territory's health ministry killed nearly 30,000 Palestinians.

Watch: Israel-Hamas war: Humanitarian crisis amplify calls for ceasefire in Gaza globally × Possible Gaza ceasefire

The United States announced Sunday (Feb 25) that multi-nation discussions in Paris had reached an "understanding" on a possible compromise for Hamas to free prisoners and a new ceasefire in the Gaza battle.

An Israeli delegation led by Mossad chief David Barnea arrived in Paris on Friday to seek an agreement that would assure a new ceasefire and the release of Hamas hostages in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian inmates held by Israel.

"Representatives from Israel, the United States, Egypt, and Qatar met in Paris and agreed on the basic contours of a hostage deal for a temporary ceasefire," White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told CNN.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.