Greece extends lockdown despite control on coronavirus outbreak

Greece on Thursday extended the lockdown to May 4 even as the country reported relatively low death toll compared to the rest of Europe.

"Restrictive measures that apply until April 27 are extended by a week to May 4," the government said.

The lockdown was imposed on March 22 in the country with the government set for partial reopening of courts and land registers on April 27.

There have been 121 people who have died due to the virus in the country.

The country had earlier closed shops, bars and restaurants with only supermarkets, pharmacies and medical facilities have been allowed to stay open. The government had already shut schools and universities, courts, cinemas, gyms and public gathering.

Greece has been especially effective in combating the virus with the country managing to nearly double its number of ICUs.In February, Greece had just 560 intensive care unit beds but by March, the number was raised to 910. The country hired 4,000 additional doctors and nurses.

Greece managed to flatten the curve because of its quick response. The country managed to survive the coronavirus blow despite being embroiled in debt and despite its large elderly population even as casutlties in Europe continues to rise especially in Italy, Spain, Germany recording high number of casulties.