Alexei Navalny Death: Global tributes pour in, supporters condemn Russia, hold Putin accountable

The British government announced its decision to summon the Russian embassy to convey its stance, holding Russian authorities entirely responsible for the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Expressing deep concern, the foreign ministry stressed on the necessity for a thorough and transparent investigation into Navalny's death at an Arctic penal colony, as reported by Reuters.

British Foreign Minister David Cameron asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin should be held accountable for Navalny's demise. While attending a security conference in Munich, Cameron also stressed on the need for consequences, highlighting Navalny's courageous fight against corruption and for democracy.

Both Cameron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak paid tribute to Navalny, acknowledging his significant role as a staunch advocate for Russian democracy. Sunak praised Navalny as a fearless fighter for justice, underscoring the profound impact of his activism.

Supporters offer tribute across US, Europe

Supporters of Alexei Navalny gathered across Europe and the United States on Friday (Feb 16)u to honor the prominent opposition figure, who was widely recognised as Russia's leading dissident even during his imprisonment.

Navalny's death was confirmed earlier in the day by officials at the Arctic prison where he was serving a 19-year sentence.

From New York and Washington to various cities in Western Europe and capitals of former Soviet states, mourners paid tribute to Navalny, a charismatic lawyer who galvanized domestic opposition against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Many attendees swiftly attributed Navalny's death to Putin, with chants of "Putin murderer! Putin to The Hague" echoing outside Russia's embassy in Berlin, referencing the International Criminal Court.

In Warsaw, demonstrators gathered outside the Russian embassy, while in Switzerland, hundreds convened outside Zurich's railway station and in front of the United Nations in Geneva, carrying portraits of Navalny and white flowers.

Also watch | Biden: Putin and his thugs caused Navalny's death In Moscow, small groups laid flowers at makeshift memorials, and similar scenes unfolded in cities like London, Vilnius, and New York, where people expressed grief and condemnation of Putin's regime.

Navalny, allegedly collapsed and died at the "Polar Wolf" penal colony where he was serving a lengthy prison sentence. The circumstances surrounding his death have sparked outrage and renewed calls for accountability within Russia and beyond.