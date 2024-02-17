'From Ho-ho-ho to I love you': Here's how Putin critic Alexei Navalny described his last days in Arctic prison

Russia's opposition leader and President Vladimir Putin's ardent critic Alexei Navalny had spent his last few weeks in a penal colony above the Arctic Circle before he reportedly died due to blood clotting.



The rights groups as well as Western nations had widely condemned his 19-year prison sentence, which was seen by many as a punishment for trying to cross President Vladimir Putin.



While staying in prison, Navalny regularly sent messages through his lawyers and posted light-hearted messages on social media platforms.

Here's how Navalny described his final in his own words

'I don't say ho-ho-ho, I say oh-oh-oh'

Navalny shared his first message from the Arctic prison colony on December 26 as he reappeared after weeks of disappearance.



Speaking from the icy IK-3 prison colony located in Yamal-Nenets' Siberian region, Navalny said, "I am your new grandfather Frost. I have a tulup, an ushanka and I will have valenki soon.”

"I now live above the Arctic Circle ... But I don't say 'ho-ho-ho, I say 'oh-oh-oh' when I look out the window, where first there is night, then evening, then night again,” he added.



He also spoke about getting tired from from the 20-day journey he had to take to reach his new prison from his previous prison which was located in the central Vladimir region. "Don't worry about me, everything is well. I am so happy that I finally got here,” he said.



Sharing more detail about the new Arctic prison, Navalny had said, "The idea that Putin was pleased (enough) that he had put me in a barracks in the Far North that they would stop throwing me in solitary confinement was ... naive.”



He was allowed to go on a walk at 6:30 am when it was pitch black outside, speaking about which the 47-year-old said: "I promised myself I would go out in any weather."

'11 steps from wall to wall'

He described his prison in Arctic Circle as being "11 steps from wall to wall".



In a January 9 post, Navalny said, "It has never been colder than minus 32 (Celsius). Even in such a temperature you can walk more than half an hour -- only if you have the time to grow back a nose, ears and fingers. Today I was walking, freezing and thinking about Leonardo DiCaprio and his trick with a dead horse in The Revenant."

'Listening to I'm Russian'

The 47-year-old Putin critic also constantly ridiculed prison routines. On January 22, he wrote how the prison wardens would wake everyone up at IK-3 and play the Russian national anthem.



"And right after that -- the second most important song in the country: Shaman's 'Ya Russky,'" Navalny said. The song, which means "I'm Russian" in English, has become President Vladimir Putin's unofficial anthem.



"Imagine the scene. Yamal-Nenets region. Polar night. In a penal colony of convicts, prisoner Navalny serving 19 years -- who the Kremlin's propaganda for years has scolded for taking part in Russian marches -- is exercising to 'Ya Russky',” he said.

'I love you'

The last post was shared by Navalny on Valentine's Day and was dedicated to his wife Yulia.



"Baby, you and I have everything, just like in the song: cities, airfield lights, blue snowstorms and thousands of kilometres between us. But I feel that you are near me every second, and I love you more and more,” he said.