Gilgo Beach murders: Rex Heuermann's children face fallout for his crimes

The fallout of serial killer Rex Heuermann's identification as the alleged Gilgo beach murderer is weighing heavy on his family. His two adult children have been described as 'bystanders', living in a walking horror show as the 'case of the century' unfolds in full public eye.

Victoria Heuermann, 26, and Christopher Sheridan, 33 were living with their parents when investigators made the shocking revelations about their 59-year-old father. Victoria, up until Rex's incarceration, worked at his Manhattan-based architecture firm. Meanwhile, Christopher, who has developmental disabilities has become the unlikely victim in the situation.

“They’re constantly... having to reevaluate what is happening to them, almost in real-time,” their attorney Vess Mitev was quoted as saying by Fox News Digital.

“Obviously, the deplorable conditions that their house was left in – torn apart from the floorboards to the shingles, basically, is their paramount concern. They’re trying to regain some basic sense of normalcy, which is completely impossible at this point," he added.

According to reports, the two children have hired services to protect their own “rights and liberties” as authorities are yet to determine their role in Rex's crimes.

Heuermann's wife Asa Ellerup, who has filed for divorce, said in an interview that their kids cry themselves to sleep.

“My children cry themselves to sleep. I mean, they’re not children. They’re grown adults but they’re my children, and my son has developmental disabilities and he cried himself to sleep," Ellerup told New York Post.

Heuermann appears in court

Heuermann has been charged with murder in the death of three women- Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Lynn Costello- whose bodies were found dumped along Gilgo Beach in 2010.

Heuermann was presented before a Long Island courtroom last week where his devilish appearance made the news headlines once again. He didn't utter a single syllable during the entire proceeding, according to The New York Post.

During the hearing, the Suffolk County prosecutors presented nearly 2,500 pages of evidence, including documents and surveillance video to the defence team. Prosecutors said the Tuesday court appearance was the beginning of what promises to be a lengthy criminal trial.

“This is a 13-year case, so as you see we have a great deal of information, evidence, photographs, reports to provide to the defense counsel,” Suffolk District Attorney (DA) Raymond Tierney told reporters outside the court.

"We've worked through the grand jury process. That grand jury process is continuing. The good thing about the grand jury process is that we can subpoena witness and evidence, but it is also secret," Tierney added.

According to Heuermann's defence team, he has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and other charges.

(With inputs from agencies)