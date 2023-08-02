Gilgo Beach murders suspect makes 'devilish' appearance in court

Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann appeared before a Long Island courtroom Tuesday with his devilish, chilling gaze throughout the proceedings, garnering media headlines. Heuermann wore a blue shirt, a red tie and a black suit jacket while sporting his usual matted-down hair. He didn't utter a single syllable during the entire proceeding, according to The New York Post.

Heuermann has been charged with murder in the death of three women - Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Lynn Costello, whose bodies were found dumped along Gilgo Beach in 2010.

During the hearing, the Suffolk County prosecutors presented nearly 2,500 pages of evidence, including documents and surveillance video to the defence team. Prosecutors said the Tuesday court appearance was the beginning of what promises to be a lengthy criminal trial.

“This is a 13-year case, so as you see we have a great deal of information, evidence, photographs, reports to provide to the defense counsel,” Suffolk District Attorney (DA) Raymond Tierney told reporters outside the court.

"We've worked through the grand jury process. That grand jury process is continuing. The good thing about the grand jury process is that we can subpoena witness and evidence, but it is also secret," Tierney added.

According to Heuermann's defence team, he has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and other charges.

Authorities continue investigation

Since Heuermann's arrest last month, the authorities have been digging up his home and other whereabouts to find other bodies that may have been presumably killed by him.

Investigators have also not ruled out the possibility that Heuermann may have committed similar crimes in other states. He owns properties in Chester, South Carolina, and Las Vegas, leading authorities to open cold cases and investigate any potential links.

According to reports, Heuermann purchased a timeshare in Las Vegas on April 23, 2005, and a sex worker disappeared, less than two weeks later. Speculations have been rife online that Heuermann could have been behind the killing.

The victim, 21-year-old Lindsay Marie Harris, advertised her escort profile on Craigslist and was last seen on 4 May 2005. The case was never closed and has remained cold since then.

Similar cold cases have been opened in South Carolina and Atlantic City where the modus operandi, the authorities believe, was akin to the one followed by Heuermann.

Earlier this week, Heuermann's wife, Asa Ellerup filed for divorce. Ellerup continues to maintain that she had no idea of her husband's malevolent activities.

(With inputs from agencies)