Foxconn founder announces Taiwan presidential run, bats for warm relations with China

Terry Gou, the founder of Taiwanese multinational electronics manufacturer Foxconn is attempting to seek a presidential nomination for Taiwan's main opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT) for a second time. Gou made the announcement on Wednesday and targetted the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for its stance regarding China.

Speaking to reporters, Gou said the only way to avoid war with China was to get DPP out of the office and reduce Sino-US tensions.

"We must honestly tell young people that it is dangerous to vote for the DPP, which 'exalts Taiwan independence and hates and opposes China'," Gou said. "Peace is not taken for granted, and people need to make the correct choice."

Gou, however, may have a tough road ahead as Hou Yu-ih, mayor of New Taipei City is being considered the favourite to secure the nomination for the elections, slated to take place in January 2024.

Notably, this is not the first time when Gou has attempted to run for the coveted presidential post. After stepping down as the Foxconn chief in 2019, Gou made his first presidential bid but eventually dropped out after failing to receive any favour within the KMT.

KMT as a party traditionally favour close ties with China which is a stark contrast to DPP. Though it denies being pro-Beijing in stance, the party bats for good relations with China.

On the contrary, DPP champions an independent identity of Taiwan, separate from China. DPP leader and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has been one of the most ferocious voices to have come from the island nation in recent times to take on China rather openly.

Gou made the announcement on the same day as when Tsai is expected to meet US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, much to the chagrin of Beijing which has promised to fight back, if the supposed meeting goes ahead.

"We firmly oppose this and will definitely take measures to resolutely fight back," said China's Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Zhu Fenglian, before adding, “The trip is not so much a ‘transit’, but an attempt to seek breakthroughs and propagate ‘Taiwan independence’."



(With inputs from agencies)