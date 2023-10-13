Father rescues daughter he had not seen in 6 years when Hamas attacked Israel

In the Jewish community of Kfar Aza in Isreal, 22-year-old woman, Neta Portal, found herself thrust into a nightmarish situation. Estranged from her father for six years due to her parents' divorce, she suddenly became reliant on his aid when Hamas gunmen violently intruded into her residence, leaving her severely wounded from six gunshot wounds.

Meanwhile, Shimon Portal, her father and a dedicated police officer, was embroiled in a fierce firefight in the nearby city of Sderot. During this tumultuous moment, he received the first heartbreaking message from his daughter, who was trapped within her own home.

A Tale of Survival

Recovering in a Tel Aviv hospital, Neta narrated her traumatic experience to the BBC. She recollected the horror of drifting in and out of consciousness while the assailants breached the residents' secure room, indiscriminately opening fire.

Neta and her boyfriend, Santiago, found themselves facing a life-or-death situation as the assailants closed in. They deliberated escaping through a window but were mortified by the sight of terrorists, casually smoking and laughing as if they were on holiday, all while brandishing a machine gun.

Santiago implored Neta to leap from the window, and together, they ventured into the unknown. This, however, exposed them to a barrage of bullets. Neta suffered further injuries to her leg and hand.

Santiago's somehow managed to transport her to safety, a few streets away, where they concealed themselves under a pile of garbage.

Neta gathered the strength to send another message to her father, who, stationed in Kfar Aza, recounted the heart-stopping moment he received the message, propelling him into a rescue mission.

Amidst the chaos, Neta's father succeeded in locating her, and he swiftly placed her and Santiago, who was also wounded, in the back of his vehicle. They raced to the nearest hospital.