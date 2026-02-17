/Father guns down wife and three children during high school hockey game in Rhode Island over 'family dispute' | Video

A high school hockey tournament in the United States's Rhode Island turned into a scene of chaos and tragedy on Monday (Feb 16) after a shooting inside an ice arena left multiple people dead and others fighting for their lives, authorities said. The violence unfolded around 2:30 p.m. at Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, where several local school teams had gathered for games. Police say the suspected gunman, a father who gunned down his wife and three kids in the shocking shooting incident, is also dead, and investigators are looking into the possibility that the incident stemmed from a "family dispute."

Panic inside the arena

Witnesses described a terrifying moment as gunfire suddenly broke out in the stands during a game. A livestream of the match captured spectators and players diving to the floor as a series of shots rang out across the arena.

A livestream of the hockey match captured the moment as players sitting on the bench scrambled to escape, some abandoning their skates in the rush. Others climbed over the rink barrier and ran toward the locker rooms for safety. Families in the crowd fled toward exits as confusion spread through the building.

According to police, two people died, including a young girl who was found inside the arena. Another victim later died at a hospital. Three additional victims remain in critical condition.

Authorities have not officially confirmed the identities of those involved, but early reports suggest the shooter may have targeted members of his own family before turning the weapon on himself.

Bystanders step in

Witnesses said at least one bystander attempted to intervene during the shooting, wrestling a firearm away from the suspect. However, according to local sports editor Branden Mello, the gunman reportedly "had a second weapon".