Canada trans shooter Jesse Van Rootselaar was 'hunting,' say police; Disturbing details of mass shooting continue to emerge

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Feb 14, 2026, 13:54 IST | Updated: Feb 14, 2026, 14:13 IST

Police say the Canada school shooter Jesse Van Rootselaar was “hunting” victims in a rampage that left eight dead. From the first killings at home to the attack at a school, these are the most disturbing details to emerge so far. Scroll down for the full story.

Disturbing details emerge
1 / 9
(Photograph: Combination image)

Disturbing details emerge

Just days after Canada was rocked by a horrific mass shooting attack, police on Friday (Feb 13) revealed that the 18-year-old transgender shooter Jesse Van Rootselaar was "hunting" and didn't have specific targets in mind. Disturbing details continue to emerge from one of the deadliest gun attacks in Canada's history. Here's what you need to know.

Canada shaken by deadly school shooting
2 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

Canada shaken by deadly school shooting

Tumbler Ridge, a quiet mountain town in British Columbia, is struggling to come to terms with a devastating act of violence that left eight people dead. The suspect, 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar, a transgender woman, carried out a series of shootings before taking her own life.

Authorities say the violence began inside the family home, where her mother and younger stepbrother were killed. They then travelled to Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, about a mile away, where six more people were shot dead, including five students and a teacher.

Shooter went 'hunting'?
3 / 9
(Photograph: X/BROKENBRITAIN0)

Shooter went 'hunting'?

Speaking to the press, British Columbia Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald revealed that the trans shooter was "hunting".

"There was no specific targeting of any individuals. This suspect was, for lack of a better term, hunting."

"They were prepared and engaging anybody and everybody they could come into contact with," he added.

Born male, transitioning to female: What we know about the shooter
4 / 9
(Photograph: X/BCRCMP)

Born male, transitioning to female: What we know about the shooter

18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar, aka Jesse Strang, was born biologically male and started transitioning to female at least five years ago, said the police, who identified her as female.

"I can say that Jesse was born as a biological male who approximately six years ago began to transition to female," Dwayne McDonald, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) deputy commissioner, told reporters.

Jesse was found dead in Tumbler Ridge Secondary. She shot herself after killing eight people.

Jesse Van Rootselaar's victims
5 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

Jesse Van Rootselaar's victims

Jesse began the 'hunt' by killing their mother, 39-year-old Jennifer Strang, and stepbrother, 11-year-old Emmett, at their home, before walking to the school, just 1km away.

There, they killed Zoey Benoit (12), Ticaria Lampert (12), Kylie Smith (12), Abel Mwansa (12), Ezekiel Schofield (13), and teacher Shannda Aviugana-Durand (39).

Mental health struggles in focus
6 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Mental health struggles in focus

Police say the suspect had a long history of mental-health challenges known to both authorities and residents. Officers had previously visited the family home to respond to incidents involving drug use, fire-setting, and concerns about weapons.

The case has renewed debate about limited access to mental-health care in remote northern communities like Tumbler Ridge, where specialised services are often difficult to access.

Mass-shooting simulation video game
7 / 9
(Photograph: Screenshot video - X/BROKENBRITAIN0)

Mass-shooting simulation video game

One of the most disturbing discoveries was a video game created by Jesse Van Rootselaar on Roblox, a platform widely used by children and teenagers. The game allowed players to simulate a mass shooting inside a public setting.

Roblox confirmed it removed the account and all related content after the attack and said it is cooperating with law enforcement.

Jesse Van Rootselaar's troubling online trail
8 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Jesse Van Rootselaar's troubling online trail

Authorities reviewing the teenager’s digital activity say it reflected a gradual deterioration in mental health. Posts and online behaviour suggested growing isolation, drug use, and exposure to violent content.

Investigators say the suspect frequently discussed firearms online and engaged with disturbing material in niche online communities.

Jesse Van Rootselaar's 'biological' father apologises
9 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

Jesse Van Rootselaar's 'biological' father apologises

The shooter’s estranged father, Justin Van Rootselaar, has publicly expressed grief and remorse following the attack. In a statement shared with Canada’s public broadcaster CBC, he offered condolences to the victims’ families and the community, describing the incident as a "senseless and unforgivable act of violence".

"As the biological father of the individual responsible, I carry a sorrow that is difficult to put into words," the statement read.

