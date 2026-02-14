Tumbler Ridge, a quiet mountain town in British Columbia, is struggling to come to terms with a devastating act of violence that left eight people dead. The suspect, 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar, a transgender woman, carried out a series of shootings before taking her own life.

Authorities say the violence began inside the family home, where her mother and younger stepbrother were killed. They then travelled to Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, about a mile away, where six more people were shot dead, including five students and a teacher.