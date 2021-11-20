Elizabeth Holmes defends herself in surprising testimony during Theranos trial

Theranos founder, Elizabeth Holmes, who has been accused of fraud, gave a surprising testimony during her trial.

Once valued at $9 billion, Theranos had attracted high-profile backers such as Rupert Murdoch and former US Pentagon chief Jim Mattis.

Testifying her own defence, Holmes said ''We worked for years with teams of scientists and engineers to miniaturise all of the technologies in the laboratory.''

''I was doing it on my own, I did then start a company. I raised the money to start a lab and hire scientists,'' she added.

Originally called the 'Real Time Cures,' Theranos claimed it had devised self-service tests that require a small amount of blood.

Touting it as a technological breakthrough, the company alleged that they could be performed rapidly.

Holmes has been accused of running an analytical gamut for cheap.

She was called a visionary and the next Steve Jobs after she dropped out of Stanford University to start her own company in Silicon Valley.

The 37-year-old fallen biotech star's self-defence during trial is being a risky move by legal experts.

If found guilty on the charges of fraud with investors, Holmes could face years of imprisonment.

