Prosecuters claim Theranos founder told 'grandiose' lies to cheat investors

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has been accused by prosecutors of telling lies and cheating investors for fame and money.

Holmes is facing a trial for fraud charges over her role in the now-defunct health technology company.

Theranos had claimed it could detect common illnesses by just using a few drops of blood from a finger prick.

Running an analytical gamut, Holmes had promised faster and cheaper results than traditional laboratories.

In a Silicon Valley trial, her attorney Lance Wade defended her saying, "Theranos failed in part because it made mistakes, but mistakes are not crimes. A failed business does not make a CEO a criminal."

Wade told the jury, "You will hear that trusting and relying on Mr. Balwani as her primary advisor was one of her mistakes."

Her former partner Ramesh Balwani was the chief operating officer of Theranos and has been charged with conspiring to scam customers and investors.

Holmes had founded Theranos in 2003 when she was just 19 years old and soon became a tech world celebrity.

Multi-billion dollar startup Theranos sought to revolutionise medical testing. However, it crashed and burned in a blaze of fraud claims.

The 37-year-old former American businesswoman could be jailed for up to 20 years if found guilty. She is facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.