EAM Dr S Jaishankar asserts right to self-defence against terrorism at Arab foreign ministers’ meet

New Delhi: India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has asserted that societies targeted by terrorism have the right to defend themselves, as he called for zero tolerance to become a universal norm against the global threat.

Speaking at the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi on Saturday, 31 January 2026, EAM Jaishankar highlighted cross-border terrorism as particularly unacceptable, saying it “violates the basic principles of international relations and diplomacy”.

“Societies targeted by terrorism have the right to defend themselves and will understandably exercise it,” he said in his opening remarks.

“It is essential that we strengthen international cooperation to combat what is a global scourge. Zero-tolerance for terrorism must be an uncompromising universal norm.”

The comments come amid India’s long-standing concerns over cross-border threats—the challenges from Pakistani terror groups like Jaish and Lashkar.

Referring to Gaza, EAM described it as a primary focus for the international community. He referenced the Sharm-el-Sheikh Peace Summit held in October 2025, which many participants attended, and the subsequent adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2803 in November 2025.

“The situation in Gaza, in particular, has been the focus for the international community,” he noted. “Many of us were present at the Sharm-el-Sheikh Peace Summit in October 2025. This evolved into the UN Security Council Resolution 2803 of November 2025. Taking forward the comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict is today a widely shared priority.”

The resolution endorsed a comprehensive plan aimed at stabilising Gaza, including provisions for an international stabilisation force and transitional governance arrangements following a ceasefire agreement.

The meeting, co-chaired by India and the Arab League, brought together foreign ministers from Arab nations to discuss deepening ties and addressing shared challenges.

The EAM underscored India’s strong partnerships with Arab League states, rooted in historical exchanges and bolstered by contemporary cooperation in energy, trade, expatriate communities, and emerging sectors like technology and connectivity.

Beyond Gaza and terrorism, he pointed to other regional crises requiring collective attention, including the devastating conflict in Sudan, the situation in Yemen affecting maritime navigation safety, concerns in Lebanon, where India contributes troops to the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), and the need to advance national dialogue in Libya and monitor events in Syria.

“Contemplating this multitude of challenges, our shared interest warrants strengthening forces of stability, peace and prosperity,” Jaishankar said.