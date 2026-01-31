/Russia's MBIR nuclear research reactor to be ready by 2028; India invited to cooperate

Russian Nuclear Power Agency Rosatom is constructing the MBIR(Multi-Purpose Fast Neutron Research Reactor), which is touted as the largest nuclear research reactor in the world. Being built in Dimitrovgrad at the site of the Research Institute of Atomic Reactors (RIAR, part of Rosatom’s research division), MBIR would be capable of generating 150Megawatts of thermal power and 55Megawatts of electric power, which is an exceptionally high energy output for a research reactor.

Expected to be commissioned in 2028, the MBIR reactor would become the most powerful research reactor in the world, Rosatom said. India has also been invited to join an international consortium based on the reactor and participate in multilateral research programs, added the Russian Nuclear Power Agency.

According to Rosatom, an International Research Centre (IRC), MBIR is being formed based on the MBIR reactor. MBIR will be operated by the International Research Centre (IRC), which is intended to become a global platform for applied and fundamental research. The scientific group will include Russian and foreign scientists and researchers.

The centre's activities will be carried out by the consortium "International Research Centre based on the MBIR Reactor." Russian and foreign partners gain the opportunity to conduct experiments necessary for national programs for the peaceful development of atomic energy, without the need for direct ownership of the reactor facility and corresponding obligations to ensure its safe operation, as well as control and accounting of nuclear materials. This approach allows for flexible use of the reactor resource, meeting the needs of the scientific community participants.

MBIR is a research facility with a multipurpose fast neutron reactor and metal coolant (sodium). It will provide the nuclear industry with a modern and technologically advanced research infrastructure for the next 50 years. According to Rosatom, the characteristics of the MBIR reactor will be best suited for materials science experiments, development of new technologies for the production of radioisotopes and modified materials, testing of fuel, new coolants and much more.

"We see great potential for deepening cooperation in both large power units and small modular reactors (SMRs) construction projects, as well as in non-energy areas such as nuclear medicine, isotope supply, joint research projects, additive technologies and digital solutions," said Egor Kvyatkovsky, CEO of Rosatom International Network.

At the India Energy Week in Goa, Rosatom presented a comprehensive approach to solving problems in the field of nuclear energy and showed openness to the implementation of joint research projects. The advantages of Rosatom's integrated proposal for large power units and small modular reactors (SMRs) were demonstrated, including a unique Russian technology of Floating Nuclear power plants that can be deployed in countries with long coastlines and developed island territories.