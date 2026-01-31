/ISI espionage operation foiled in Rajasthan; intelligence arrests youth for passing sensitive information to Pakistan

The intelligence wing of Rajasthan Police arrested a local youth from Pokharan of the Border district Jaisalmer on charges of leaking sensitive information to Pakistan's spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The accused, identified as Jhabararam, son of Bhana Ram, aged 28, and a resident of Nedan village under Sankra police station limits, is alleged to have transmitted sensitive and strategically critical information regarding Indian Army deployments and installations to Pakistani handlers.

The espionage operations conducted by the youth were foiled after a series of intelligence missions based on inputs flagging increased surveillance and espionage attempts by Pakistan's ISI working with its networks in the border areas of Rajasthan.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Prafull Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence), revealed that the arrest was secured after sustained surveillance and a meticulously planned human and technical intelligence operation. Unusual communication patterns and suspicious activities among certain individuals in Pokhran prompted the authorities to initiate a focused investigation, leading to continues monitering of anti-India elements across the state, especially in border regions.

The investigation revealed that the accused Jhabararam was recruited by the Pakistani handlers through a combination of financial inducements and a honeytrap operation.

ADG Kumar said that the suspect had allegedly shared highly sensitive information related to Indian Army movements, positions, and installations in exchange for monetary compensation.

The investigation uncovered that the accused had also provided the One-Time Password (OTP) of a SIM card registered in his name to Pakistani operatives, which was subsequently used to activate WhatsApp. This platform became a primary channel for conducting anti-national communications, facilitating the transfer of confidential military details across the border, and raising serious concerns about the exploitation of digital communication platforms for espionage.